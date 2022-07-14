Streaking Adalem-St. Clare wallops AMA Online by 34 points

ADALEM Construction-St. Clare got hot early and never looked back as it drubbed AMA Online, 84-50, on Thursday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Saints ran away with the game early, starting off on a 21-7 assault as the lead just kept on building from there, pushing the lead to its biggest at 39 numerous times in the fourth period.

Ahron Estacio paced Adalem-St. Clare with 15 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep, while Edcel Rojas had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bam Lopez had 10 points, five boards, and five assists as the Saints hardly missed NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada who was rested for this game.

"Yung goal namin dito every game is kailangan hindi lang lima kundi 10 yung handa na maglaro sa amin, Hanggang dulo ginagamit namin so kailangan silang mag-perform not only sa offense but defense," said coach Jinino Manansala as his side nailed back-to-back wins to rise to a 2-1 card.

It was an impressive showcase from Adalem-St. Clare as it shot 41 percent from the field and outrebounded AMA, 70 to 37.

Randolf Cruz was the lone double digit scorer for the Kings with his 11 points as they have lost all of their three games this conference.

The scores:

Adalem-St.Clare 84 - Estacio 15, Rojas 13, Lopez 10, Manacho 9, Ndong 8, Sumagaysay 8, Sablan 5, Tapenio 4, Acosta 4, Victoriano 2, Gamboa 2, Decano 2, Balacaoc 2,

AMA 50 - R. Cruz 11, Villamor 8, Yambao 7, Palana 7, Ceniza 6, Romero 5, D. Cruz 4, Alina 2, Kapunan 0, Temporasa 0, Fuentes 0, K. Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 21-8; 42-24; 64-39; 84-50.

