Full-force Adalem-St. Clare whips CEU by 20 for 1st win

ADALEM Construction-St. Clare brandished its full force in whipping Centro Escolar University, 96-76, to earn its breakthrough win Tuesday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Adalem-St. Clare vs CEU recap

NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada led the Saints to their first win of the conference with 19 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals after losing their first game against Wangs Basketball @26-Letran last Thursday.

John Rojas chimed in 15 points alongside seven boards, while Gelo Sablan collected 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals off the bench.

Adalem-St. Clare also got a big lift from Senegalese center Babacar Ndong who hauled down 15 rebounds and rejected five shots to go with his six points and two steals.

"I just told the boys na like what we're doing before sa NAASCU, we just have to play hard," said coach Jinino Manansala, who finally returned after missing the opening day due to dengue.

Continue reading below ↓

It was a dizzying 32-point third quarter that allowed the Saints to run away with the victory, erecting a 24-point lead, 74-50, as they continued to step on the gas pedal and stretched the lead to its biggest at 28, 92-64, after an Ahron Estacio layup with 4:44 remaining.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Franz Diaz topped CEU (1-1) with 15 points, four boards, and four assists in the defeat.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

ADALEM-ST. CLARE 96 -- Estrada 19, Rojas 15, Sablan 13, Lopez 11, Gamboa 9, Sumagaysay 7, Ndong 6, Manacho 6, Estacio 4, Acosta 2, Tapenio 2, Decano 2, Victoriano 0, Balacaoc 0.

CEU 76 -- Diaz 15, Santiago 14, Tolentino 12, Penano 9, Ancheta 9, Ferrer 7, Santos 3, Cabotaje 3, Borromeo 2, Bernabe 2, Reyes 0, Atienza 0.

Quarters: 26-18, 42-37, 74-52, 96-76.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.