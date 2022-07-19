Una leads way as San Sebastian blows out AMA by 40 points

APEX Fuel-San Sebastian nailed back-to-back wins in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, zooming past hapless AMA Online, 93-53, on Tuesday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Five players scored in double figures led by James Una's 12 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Rafael Are and Ian Suico scored 11 points apiece, Romel Calahat contributed 10 points, eight boards, and three steals, and Ichie Altamirano got 10 points for the Golden Stags.

Alex Desoyo was also happy to set the table for Apex Fuel-San Sebastian with his eight assists and seven rebounds despite going scoreless in the game.

Rafael Are and the Stags improve to 2-1. PHOTO: PBA Images

"Ang gusto ko lang sa mga bata is kahit sino ang kalaban, they're doing right thing," said coach Egay Macaraya as his side improved to a 2-1 card.

"We played good defense right away and yun yung character at mentalidad na gusto ko makita sa kanila kasi bago ito lahat. Masaya ako na they did their job well."

The Golden Stags set the tone early with their 8-0 start as they were hardly threatened in the wire-to-wire win after dominating the boards, 66 to 32.

Nemesis dela Cruz led the Kings with 10 points as they stayed at the bottom of the standings at 0-4. With reports from Jethro Castillo

The scores:

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 93 - Una 12, Are 11, Suico 11, Calahat 10, Altamirano 10, Felebrico 9, Yambing 8, Villapando 7, Paglinawan 5, Sumoda 4, Shanoda 3, Escobido 3, Desoyo 0, Ventura 0, Gabat 0.

AMA 53 - Dela Cruz 10, Ceniza 8, Velchez 6, Kapunan 6, Villamor 6, Palana 5, Gile 4, Baclig 3, D. Cruz 3, R. Cruz 2, Yambao 0, Romero 0, Alina 0, Pineda 0.

Quarterscores: 32-13; 52-25; 65-42; 93-53.

