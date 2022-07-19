CEU rides hot start to notch second victory, keep UST winless

FRANZ Diaz sparked Centro Escolar University's fast start as it snapped a two-game losing skid with an 86-69 win over Builders Warehouse-UST on Tuesday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Scorpions playmaker fired 15 of his 23 points in the first two frames as CEU jumped to an early 21-10 start that grew to a 21-point lead, 36-15, midway through the second quarter.

Diaz also collected five rebounds and three assists as CEU leaned on that big cushion and ran away with the victory to level its standing at 2-2.

Jerome Santos had 16 points, 11 boards, and five assists, Lenard Santiago had 16 points from 3-of-8 shooting from deep, on top of six rebounds and four steals, and Jhomel Ancheta got 10 points and seven boards for the Scorpions.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yung nanalo kami, bonus na yun. Importante dito yung learning process dahil gusto ng mga bata na mag-step up talaga. Ayaw nila maging kulelat," said coach Chico Manabat.

Nic Cabanero led the Growling Tigers with 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Lenard Santiago and three other Scorpions score in double figures. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sherwin Concepcion made only two of his 12 long bombs and ended up with 12 points, as American guard Willy Wilson had 11 points and four rebounds in his debut.

Builders Warehouse-UST slumped to its third loss to remain at the cellar without a win to show. With reports from Juris Salvanera

The Scores:

CEU 86 -- Diaz 23, Santos 16, Santiago 16, Ancheta 10, Bernabe 8, Tolentino 6, Balogun 4, Cabotaje 3, Ferrer 0, Borromeo 0, Reyes 0.

Builders Warehouse-UST 69 -- Cabanero 16, Concepcion 12, Wilson 11, Manalang 5, Herrera 5, Stevens 4, Mantua 4, Pangilinan 4, Santos 3, Baclaan 3, Lazarte 2, Canoy 0, Gesalem 0, Crisostomo 0.

Quarterscores: 21-10, 45-28, 60-46, 84-69.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.