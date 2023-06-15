Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Jun 15
    Marinerong Pilipino downs Wangs to reach D-League finals

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MARINERONG Pilipino-San Beda turned back upset-conscious Wangs Basketball-Letran in their knockout game, 79-65, on Thursday to clinch a spot in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup finals at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.

    James Payosing went a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, finishing with 23 points for the Red Lions, who won the best-of-three semifinal series, 2-1.

    Bannered by four players suiting up for TNT in the PBA On Tour, San Beda will face defending champion EcoOil-La Salle in the best-of-three title series that starts on Tuesday next week.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

