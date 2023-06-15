Marinerong Pilipino downs Wangs to reach D-League finals

MARINERONG Pilipino-San Beda turned back upset-conscious Wangs Basketball-Letran in their knockout game, 79-65, on Thursday to clinch a spot in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup finals at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.
James Payosing went a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, finishing with 23 points for the Red Lions, who won the best-of-three semifinal series, 2-1.
See Chicco Briones, Lebron Nieto making presence felt in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup
Bannered by four players suiting up for TNT in the PBA On Tour, San Beda will face defending champion EcoOil-La Salle in the best-of-three title series that starts on Tuesday next week.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now