Chicco Briones, Lebron Nieto making presence felt in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup

TWO players from prominent basketball clans are making heads turn in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup.

Chicco Briones, one of the vital cogs of University of the Philippines and son of former PBA player Lowell Briones, powered the Fighting Maroons to their seventh straight win following a 94-72 rout of Emilio Aguinaldo College at the Enderun College gym.

The win allowed UP to complete a sweep of all its games in Group Edge to clinch an outright quarterfinals berth.

Meanwhile, another player from the other side of Katipunan who’s doing good is Ateneo’s Lebron Nieto.

The younger brother of now PBA players Mike and Matt, Nieto had 10 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds as the Blue Eagles routed Philippine Christian University, 110-43.

Nieto's consistent play powered Ateneo to a perfect 6-0 record on top of Group Prime of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

In the win against the Generals, the 6-foot-6 Briones logged 14 points and two assists to power the Maroons to the dominant win.

Briones, who turned 21 last Sunday, played one year for Carroll College and will be eligible to play for UP in UAAP Season 86 after completing a one-year residency.

On the other hand, Nieto got a lot of help from four other Blue Eagles who logged in twin digits, led by Jordi Gomez De Liaño and Paul Garcia with 16 points apiece.

Goldslove Nwabude (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Ian Espinosa (14 points, 11 boards) also produced double-doubles for the reigning UAAP champions.

Other results last Tuesday showed Mike Malonzo pulling off a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in National University's 104-101 overtime win over Mapua, to bolster its quarterfinals bid in Group Prime at 5-1.

The Bulldogs displayed a balanced attack behind Steve Nash Enriquez, who led the way with 26 points.

Paolo Hernandez shot 21 points for the Cardinals, who dropped to third in their group at 5-2.

Luke Felipe had 16 points as Far Eastern University hacked out an 83-52 win over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta to raise its Group Edge record to 3-3.

The Altas, led by Shawn Orgo's 24 points, dropped to a 3-4 record in their bracket.