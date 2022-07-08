Longtime deputy Chico Manabat cherishes lead role: 'Hindi na ako si Robin'

NOW out of his peers' shadows, Chico Manabat is relishing this brand-new start to his coaching career.

"Hindi na ako si Robin ngayon. Pwede na akong maging si Batman," said the Centro Escolar University head coach after leading his side to a dominant 101-82 victory over AMA Online to open the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Thursday.

Chico Manabat on lead role

This is easily the biggest break for Manabat, the longtime deputy of National University coach Jeff Napa and has also worked as the head coach for Grace Christian College.

He paraded a promising and hard-nosed Scorpions crew in the return of the developmental ranks as they scratched and clawed their way to the opening-day win.

It's also a sentimental victory for the mentor who stepped on the Smart Araneta Coliseum court for the first time since his playing days way back in 2001.

Manabat, a 5-foot-11 guard for NU, last suited up in UAAP Season 64 when the Bulldogs reached the Final Four for the first time since the format was instituted.

"Sobrang happy kasi dito yung last game ko noong 2001," he reflected, teaming up with the likes of Napa, Froilan Baguion, Alfie Grijaldo, Ariel de Castro, and Archen Cayabyab in Jhocson.

That NU team went 7-7 in the eliminations and gutted out a tough 108-102 double overtime escape over the University of the East team of Paul Artadi, Arnold Booker, James Yap, and Ronald Tubid in the fourth-place playoff to arrange a semifinal clash against top-seed and eventual champion La Salle, then bannered by Renren Ritualo, Mac Cardona, and Mike Cortez.

But like that Bulldogs team, Manabat feels that there's still a lot of untapped potential that he can squeeze out of this CEU side.

The opening-day win should give him a bit of a confidence boost, especially after Jerome Santos put up 36 points in their debut, while also drawing solid outings from Franz Diaz, Dave Bernabe, Vince Ferrer, and Anjord Cabotaje.

"Long way to go pa kaming lahat," said Manabat, the husband of Chery Tiggo middle blocker Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

"Alam ko marami pa kaming pagdadaanan pero thankful ako sa opportunity, hindi lang para sa akin kundi para na rin sa players. Isipin niyo dito sa first game namin, panaalo agad. So lahat magsisimula dito."

