Marinerong Pilipino, La Salle clash for all the marbles

MARINERONG Pilipino and EcoOil-La Salle go at it for one final time as they joust for the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup crown in a winner-take-all Game Three on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 12 p.m. as the Skippers and the Green Archers throw everything including the kitchen sink for the right to claim the throne.

La Salle forced this winner-take-all affair after a 70-63 Game Two win last week, and coach Derick Pumaren wants his players to finish the job after a 72-67 Game One hiccup last Aug. 21.

"We know what's at stake. We can't play tentative again because that's not who we are. We've got to be better," he said.

Michael Phillips and the Archers seek a big win ahead of the UAAP. PHOTO: PBA Images



Michael Phillips imposed his will down low for the Green Archers in that game which tied the series, and is expected to remain at his best while also gaining contributions from the likes of Kevin Quiambao and Schonny Winston.

But Marinerong Pilipino is just as driven.

Failing to close the series out last week, coach Yong Garcia has implored the Skippers to set everything aside in their quest for glory.

"Natuto na kami sa mga pagkakamali namin at importante sa amin yung good start. Tiwala pa rin naman ako sa players ko," he said, as he'll once again lean on the duo of MVP Juan Gomez de Liano and veteran Jollo Go in hopes of finally getting the job done.

