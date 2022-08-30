Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 30
    D-League

    Marinerong Pilipino, La Salle clash for all the marbles

    by from the wires
    5 hours ago
    undefined
    The Archers and Skippers face off one more time.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MARINERONG Pilipino and EcoOil-La Salle go at it for one final time as they joust for the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup crown in a winner-take-all Game Three on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Game time is at 12 p.m. as the Skippers and the Green Archers throw everything including the kitchen sink for the right to claim the throne.

    See La Salle holds off Marinerong Pilipino, forces title decider

    La Salle forced this winner-take-all affair after a 70-63 Game Two win last week, and coach Derick Pumaren wants his players to finish the job after a 72-67 Game One hiccup last Aug. 21.

    "We know what's at stake. We can't play tentative again because that's not who we are. We've got to be better," he said.

    Michael Phillips La Salle vs St. ClareMichael Phillips and the Archers seek a big win ahead of the UAAP.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Watch Now

    Michael Phillips imposed his will down low for the Green Archers in that game which tied the series, and is expected to remain at his best while also gaining contributions from the likes of Kevin Quiambao and Schonny Winston.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      But Marinerong Pilipino is just as driven.

      Failing to close the series out last week, coach Yong Garcia has implored the Skippers to set everything aside in their quest for glory.

      "Natuto na kami sa mga pagkakamali namin at importante sa amin yung good start. Tiwala pa rin naman ako sa players ko," he said, as he'll once again lean on the duo of MVP Juan Gomez de Liano and veteran Jollo Go in hopes of finally getting the job done.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Archers and Skippers face off one more time.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again