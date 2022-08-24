La Salle holds off Marinerong Pilipino, forces title decider

MICHAEL Phillips refused to let EcoOil-La Salle fall by the wayside, forcing a Game Three in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Finals with a 70-63 triumph over Marinerong Pilipino on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Fil-Am forward unloaded monster numbers of 18 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks as the Green Archers extended the best-of-three series to a decider on Sunday.

Schonny Winston added 15 points, three assists, and two steals, as CJ Austria had 11 points, five boards, three dimes, and two steals.

Evan Nelle also made big plays in the clutch after the Skippers trimmed a 10-point fourth quarter deficit and got to within one, drawing a foul on Kemark Carino and nailed three freebies to make it a 66-62 lead with 1:07 left.

Kevin Quiambao, shooting a paltry 1-of-9 from the field, drilled the game-sealing fadeaway jumper with 27.0 seconds to spare to make it a 68-62 affair, but kept Marinerong Pilipino in the game as he was called for a foul on Juan Gomez de Liano in the ensuing possession.

Schonny Winston and the Archers keep the title bid alive. PHOTO: PBA Images



The newly-minted Conference MVP, however, made only one of his three free throws as Phillips and Nelle locked the seven-point win from the charity stripe.

Game Three is on Wednesday as both the Green Archers and the Skippers eye their first crown in the developmental ranks.

"Last game, we played tentative especially nung first half. That's not why were here," said coach Derick Pumaren. "We're here to learn and get better. And I'm proud of how the boys handled the pressure. We were playing not to lose, but we were able to correct that."

Jollo Go uncorked three triples for his 21 points, three rebounds, and two assists, as Gomez de Liano ended up with 14 points, four boards, and four dimes for Marinerong Pilipino, which once again failed to complete a sweep and is in danger of replicating its bridesmaid finish in the 2019 Foundation Cup.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 70 - M. Phillips 18, Winston 15, Austria 11, Nelle 8, Nwankwo 7, Quiambao 6, Manuel 5, B. Phillips 0, Nonoy 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 63 - Go 21, Gomez de Liano 14, Carino 14, Pido 5, Soberano 3, Nocum 2, Manlangit 2, Agustin 2, Gamboa 0, Bonifacio 0, Hernandez 0, Bonsubre 0, Lacap 0, Garcia 0.

Quarterscores: 20-10; 34-26; 49-41; 70-63.

