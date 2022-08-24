Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Marinerong Pilipino's Juan GDL named Aspirants' Cup MVP

    by randolph b. leongson
    Juan Gomez de Liano looks to lead the Skippers to the title.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    HEAD and shoulders over the field, Marinerong Pilipino's Juan Gomez de Liano was hailed as the Conference MVP for the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

    The 5-foot-11 guard led the team to only its second finals appearance, topping the league in scoring with 18.4 points and in assists with 6.3 dimes, while also collecting 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

    See Marinerong Pilipino shoots for sweep of La Salle, first-ever D-League crown

    De Liano recorded the 10th triple-double in league history in Marinerong Pilipino's elimination clash against EcoOil-La Salle.

    Gomez de Liano bested the Green Archers' Michael Phillips and CJ Austria, Adalem Construction-St. Clare's Johnsherick Estrada and John Rojas, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian's Romel Calahat and James Una, and teammate Jollo Go for the plum.

    Juan Gomez de LianoJuan Gomez de Liano and he Skippers are a win away from the title.

    He is the second Skipper to win the hardware after Eloy Poligrates copped it in the 2019 Foundation Cup.

    This, however, is not the ultimate prize that Gomez de Liano is craving for as he seeks to deliver Marinerong Pilipino its first crown in the developmental ranks.

    "Marinero has never won a championship, so that's my ultimate focus: giving them one and making history with them," he said.

