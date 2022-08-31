Juan GDL unsure of next chapter in career after D-League stint

JUAN Gomez de Liano still doesn't know what the future holds for him, but he's hopeful that his fate will favor him wherever he goes.

"Right now, I don't know yet," he said after Marinerong Pilipino ended up as bridesmaids in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

"I plan to take a few days off and spend time with my family, chill for a bit but still spend time on the weight room and stay in shape. Hopefully, I'll go to the right direction and right team."

Gomez de Liano gave it his all for the Skippers in this winner-take-all Game Three, firing 30 points, six rebounds, and three assists, but committed nine turnovers in their 91-78 loss to EcoOil-La Salle.

Juan Gomez de Liano looks to stay in shape and ready for the next step in his career. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

It was a tough end for what should be considered as a standout campaign, one which saw the University of the Philippines guard came away with the Conference MVP honors.

"It was a great, tiring season. We played a total of 13 games, lots of ups and downs, we pushed through but we stayed together althoughout," he said. "We made it to the finals, we fell short, and I guess La Salle is just the better team today. They got momentum, they got Game Two, and we fell short. Sayang."

Even coach Yong Garcia was elated with how Gomez de Liano performed all conference long for Marinerong Pilipino.

"Talagang kilala natin si Juan. Yung player na yun, wala na akong masasabi kasi kung maglaro siya, all out talaga. Grabe yung puso niya," the mentor said. "We're happy kay Juan at good luck sa career niya. Gusto namin siya makita sa PBA."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gomez de Liano, though, is happy to have capitalized on this run where he felt he was able to level up his leadership skills in preparation for his next chapter.

"Improvement-wise, siguro just really every aspect. Got my confidence back and really just being more of a leader," the 6-foot playmaker said.

"It's something that I needed to work on especially in my young career, just to guide my teammates and lead them the right way."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.