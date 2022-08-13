As Marinero marches on, Juan GDL keeps eyes on the top prize

JUAN Gomez de Liano is not looking too far ahead, knowing more work lies ahead in Marinerong Pilipino's PBA D-League Aspirants Cup title bid.

The 5-foot-11 guard was in no mood to be celebrate even after the Skippers' 74-66 win over Apex Fuel-San Sebastian in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals knowing that the job still isn't over.

"We're happy sa win na ito but job's not finished," he said, with Marinerong Pilipino a win away from advancing to the finals after his effort of 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Skippers also have the same goal.

Settling for bridesmaid honors in the 2019 Foundation Cup, Marinerong Pilipino is just raring to get that elusive chip that coach Yong Garcia himself looks at that failure as a rallying point for his wards.

"Motivation para sa amin yun para i-prepare ng mas maayos yung team. Kinapos kami nung huli, so ngayon kailangan talagang mas paghandaan namin kung gusto talaga naming makuha," said the mentor.

And it's really the meat of the matter for the Skippers: that everything starts in practice.

"It all boils down to preparation and it starts sa practices namin, giving 100-percent all-out effort," said Juan GDL. "Doon nanggagaling yung confidence namin because we take our practices seriously. Yung confidence just comes along and it helps us follow and execute our gameplan."

