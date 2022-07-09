Juan GDL eager to deliver for Marinero even as he explores options

JUAN Gomez de Liano is making the most of his time with Marinerong Pilipino in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup even as he explores options here and abroad.

"Right now, I’m really just patiently waiting. Wala pang mga offers. I received some interest, but nothing final or official yet, so really just waiting and preparing myself for whatever comes my way," he said.

The former University of the Philippines guard, returning to Marinerong Pilipino in the D-League after several overseas stints including a Thai 3x3 tourney with the Zambaonga Valientes, had 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the Skippers' 86-74 victory over Apex Fuel-San Sebastian on Saturday.

"I was very excited to play my first game back here in the Philippines. I’m thankful for Marinero, the coaching staff, the management cause they’ve all been family to me," he said.

Gomez de Liano was supposed to play for Marinerong Pilipino before the PBA D-League was forced to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. Two years later, the 6-foot playmaker decided to honor his obligations with the Skippers in hopes of delivering the franchise's first crown in the developmental ranks.

"I think this is the right time for us to finally get one. That’s what our coaches told me," he said. "I think we really have a big chance this tournament. It’s all boils down to preparation. I think the teams have been really practicing hard to succeed."

Juan Gomez de Liano and the Skippers are off to a strong start. PHOTO: PBA Images

Gomez de Liano also feels that he has grown a lot since the last time he wore the baby blue Skippers threads after stints with Japan second division team Earthfriends Tokyo Z, with Platinum Karaoke and Zamboanga Valientes in the 3x3 circuit, and with the BBM CLS Knights in the ABL Pre-SEA Games Challenge in Indonesia.

"I think all of those tournaments really helped me a lot in terms of my overall game," said the 22-year-old. "Really just becoming more mature and understanding the game even more. I learned how to just slow down, go my own pace, especially here that we’re going up against a lot of college teams, so we’re going up against a lot of press, a lot of running which I was kinda used to when I was in Japan, so nothing too much of an adjustment."

"But personally, I think this is an opportunity for me to just showcase my skills, my talent, what I’m capable of doing on the court, that’s why I really give credit to my teammates and my coaching staff for this opportunity."

The future remains unclear, but Gomez de Liano could only promise that he will do whatever he can to help the Skippers go over the hump this conference.

"I'm just here to help them out in everything and with a great young core, and it’s an honor for me to go out there helping and practicing," he said. "Like I said, happy to be back and happy to represent Marinero."

