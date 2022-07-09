Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jul 9
    D-League

    Jollo Go leads Marinerong Pilipino to victory over San Sebastian

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Jollo Go leads all scorers.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MARINERONG Pilipino repulsed a game challenge from Apex Fuel-San Sebastian to take a 86-74 win on Saturday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Jollo Go waxed hot and drained six treys for his 23 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds, while Juan Gomez de Liano poured 20 points, seven boards, and seven assists in his Philippine return.

    See Michael Phillips leads La Salle to 30-point rout of UST

    Warren Bonifacio added 10 points and six rebounds as they led the Skippers to their breakthrough victory in the developmental ranks.

    "Masaya na nakuha namin yung first win namin pero still, ang dami pang lapses na dapat i-correct so hopefully sa darating na games mabawasan," said coach Yong Garcia as Marinerong Pilipino committed 21 turnovers in the game.

    The Skippers lost grip of a 16-point lead and saw that sliced down to just four, 71-67, with 7:01 remaining, but Go sparked a 10-0 run that allowed his side to reinstate a 14-point edge, 81-67 with 2:41 left to play.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Ichie Altamirano paced the Golden Stags with 17 points, as Raymart Escobido had 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

    The scores:

    Marinerong Pilipino 86 - Go 23, Gomez de Liano 20, Bonifacio 10, Nocum 8, Gamboa 7, Carino 6, Hernandez 4, Garcia 4, Agustin 4, Lacap 0, Pido 0.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    APEX Fuel-San Sebastian 74 - Altamirano 17, Escobido 13, Desoyo 10, Calahat 7, Yambing 7, Concha 5, Una 5, Sumoda 4, Shanoda 2, Ventura 2, Suico 2, Felebrico 0, Cosari 0.

    Quarterscores: 25-13; 45-35; 66-58; 86-74.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Jollo Go leads all scorers.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again