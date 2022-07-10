Left unsigned by Converge, Jollo Go not giving up on PBA dream

JOLLO Go isn't ready to give up on his PBA dreams just yet.

Left unsigned after Converge took him in the third round of the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft, the former La Salle guard is still determined to make it to the big leagues.

See Jollo Go leads Marinerong Pilipino to victory over San Sebastian

And to him, the PBA D-League is the way to go as sees action with Marinerong Pilipino.

"Definitely, I'm motivated kaya dito ko pinili maglaro sa Marinero at hindi sa ibang liga," he said. "Masakit na di ako naka-sign pero ganoon talaga, move on and try na lang ulit."

Go sure is backing up his words with his 23-point outing in the Skippers' 86-74 win over Apex Fuel-San Sebastian on Saturday as he led his side to their first win in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

The 5-foot-10 playmaker shot 6-of-12 from deep and dished out 10 assists to go with four rebounds.

Continue reading below ↓

Go making a quick impact shouldn't come as a surprise with coach Yong Garcia himself having high hopes on what he can bring to the table.

"Si Jollo naman, kilala ko itong player na ito eh. Siya ang player na fit sa gusto kong sistema and madiin siya dumepensa," the soft-spoken mentor said. "Alam natin na yung outside shooting niya yun ang main weapon niya, pero ang sinasabi ko lang sa kanya is mag-focus lang sa depensa."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jollo Go helps Marinerong Pilipino to a solid start in the Aspirants Cup. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Go, too, has been grateful for how Garcia and the Mapua players have welcomed him in the Skippers, noting that though he's a bit older than them at 25, "Siguro naman hindi pa ako ganoon katanda at papasa pa ako sa college level."

"Sa college level, di naman ako nag-bloom. Pero thankful ako kay coach Yong sa tiwala na binibigay niya, na hinahayaan niya ako na laruin yung laro ko. At sa Mapua core din kasi ako na yung nahihiya kasi grabe yung respeto nila eh hindi naman ako ganoon katanda sa kanila."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Dreams delayed aren't dreams denied, and Go is just pumped to get this new lease on life in hopes of soon getting a call up in the big leagues.

Before everything else, though, he seeks to lead Marinerong Pilipino to a championship in the developmental ranks.

"We'll never know kung kailan darating yung blessings so we try lang," he said. "Masaya ako na nakakalaro ulit ako at nakukuha ko ulit yung feel ng laro. Maganda rin yung samahan namin kahit bago pa lang kami."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.