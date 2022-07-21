Johnsherick Estrada, Joshua Fontanilla lead St. Clare past UST

ADALEM Construction-St. Clare escaped a game challenge from Builders Warehouse-UST, 87-86, in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Johnsherick Estrada poured 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, to go with eight rebounds and five assists to help the Saints earn the bounce back win and rise to a 3-2 record to clinch a playoff spot.

Adalem-St. Clare also drew solid games from Joshua Fontanilla, who had 17 points and seven assists, and John Rojas, who had 16 points, three dimes, and two boards.

The Saints caught fire to start the fourth quarter to take the 76-65 lead, but the Growling Tigers fought back and scored 10 unanswered points to pull themselves within one, 76-75, with 3:41 and set up the nip-and-tuck finish.

Joshua Fontanilla delivers for St. Clare. PHOTO: PBA Images

Gelo Sablan sealed the win after giving Adalem-St. Clare an 86-82 lead in the final minute even as Sherwin Concepcion hit a late three with 1.6 ticks to spare.

"Expected ko na sa UST na maglalaro sila ng mabuti at talagang inilabas nila yung game nila," said coach Jinino Manansala. "Kami naman, humanap kami ng go-to guy para ma-seal namin ng maayos yung game."

Concepcion topped Builders Warehouse-UST with 19 points on 4-of-9 shooting from deep, to go with 10 boards as it dropped to 0-4.

The scores:

Adalem-St. Clare 87 - Estrada 21, Fontanilla 17, Rojas 16, Ndong 8, Sablan 7, Estacio 6, Sumagaysay 5, Gamboa 4, Lopez 3, Tapenio 0, Manacho 0.

Builders Warehouse-UST 86 - Concepcion 19, Santos 17, Baclaan 14, Pangilinan 11, Stevens 7, Manalang 5, Mantua 5, Cabanero 4, Wilson 4, Escobido 0, Crisostomo 0, Canoy 0, Herrera 0.

Quarterscores: 16-21; 34-40; 59-60; 87-86.

