Playoff-bound Blackwater signs Jollo Go from D-League

BLACKWATER signed free agent Jollo Go as it makes one final push to enhance its seeding in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

Go was locked by the Bossing for the rest of the season, the 25-year-old guard signing the deal on Thursday in the presence of Blackwater team manager Johnson Martinez and deputy Jacob Munez.

The guard out of La Salle is the first call-up this season from the D League, where he plays for Marinerong Pilipino.

Go was a third-round pick by Converge in the last PBA draft but failed to reach a deal with the FiberXers.

Go takes over the spot vacated by Paul Desiderio, who is out for the entire season after going down with an ACL injury prior to the start of the all-Filipino conference.

The entry of the former Ginebra 3x3 stalwart is also a timely one as the Bossing have had health issues with some of their key players.

Although already assured of its first playoff appearance in three years, Blackwater (5-5)has been on a four-game skid and is looking to make the quarterfinals on a winning note as it tackles Magnolia for its final elimination round assignment on Friday.

