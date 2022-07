Friendships set aside as Joshua Fontanilla shines for St. Clare against UST

JOSHUA Fontanilla said it was just business as he led the way for St. Clare in keeping University of Sto. Tomas winless in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup.

Fontanilla, who led the Tigers in UAAP Season 84, had 17 points and seven assists in Adalem Construction-St. Clare's 87-86 win over Builders Warehouse-UST on Thursday.

"Bawal maging magkaibigan sa loob kaya kung kayang isantabi yung pakikipagkaibigan para sa panalo, kailangan gawin," said Fontanilla.

"More on excitement kasi yung feeling na makalaban sila is bago sa akin. Magkakalaban kami sa ensayo, pero iba pa rin sa real game."

Jinino Manansala said it was tough facing the Tigers. PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

Former Tigers coach Jinino Manansala, back with St. Clare even before UST tapped Bal David as new coach, said there were mixed feelings taking on the Tigers.

"Mahirap talaga kasi 2019 pa lang, inaalagaan ko na yung players ng UST," said Manansala.

"Ine-expect ko naman sa kanila na i-bring nila yung best nila every game. Kailangan yung pride nandyan, na kahit sino ang kalaban, hindi sila mag-give up hanggang final buzzer," added Manansala, who was elevated to the head coach spot following UST’s infamous Sorsogon bubble.

After going 3-11 in Season 84, UST assigned Albert Alocillo to handle the Tigers in the PBA D-League as Manansala calls the shots for St. Clare.

Fontanilla is confident Sherwin Concepcion, Nic Cabanero, and Paul Manalang, among others, can help lift UST after the disappointing season.

"Sinabihan ko lang sila na wag sila hihinto. Nabitin ako sa UAAP career ko pero sabi ko sa kanila, gusto ko sila makitang tuloy-tuloy na mag-improve at tuloy-tuloy na mag-compete," he said. "Yun ang pangarap namin sa team namin last season, so itutuloy lang nila na wala na ako."

