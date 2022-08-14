Estrada, Fontanilla take charge as St. Clare forces decider vs La Salle

JOHNSHERICK Estrada and Joshua Fontanilla conspired in keeping Adalem Construction-St. Clare alive in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals, staving off EcoOil-La Salle, 72-64, on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The fierce backcourt combo led the Saints in this huge Game Two win as they weathered the Green Archers' 23-point third quarter fightback and force the do-or-die game.

Estrada fired 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal, as Fontanilla had seven of his 21 points in the final period, as well as three boards, a steal, and a rejection.

"Like I told them, we need to break their press muna," said coach Jinino Manansala, looking back at the 35 points off turnovers that Adalem-St. Clare gave EcoOil-La Salle in Game One.

"This time we made sure na ma-break namin yun ng maayos. Nag-step up yung bigs namin on defense and alam namin na tatapusin ni Josh and Estrada yung game."

Senegalese center Babacar Ndong grabbed 15 rebounds as he completed the inside-outside attack for the Saints as they avoided a repeat of the second half meltdown back two days prior.

Johnsherick Estrada and the Saints tay in the hunt. PHOTO: PBA Images

Game Three is on Wednesday.

Ben Phillips led the Green Archers with 15 points and six boards.

The scores:

Adalem-St.Clare- 72 - Estrada 22, Fontanilla 21, Rojas 9, Estacio 6, Sablan 5, Galang 5, Ndong 2, Lopez 2, Gamboa 0, Sumagaysay 0, Manacho 0.

EcoOil-La Salle 64 - B. Phillips 15, Quiambao 9, Nelle 8, M. Phillips 8, Nwankwo 8, Austria 6, Winston 5, Escandor 3, Estacio 2, Blanco 0.

Quarterscores: 14-19; 34-29; 51-52; 72-64.

