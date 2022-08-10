All business, says UST discard Estrada as Saints give Tigers the boot

JOHNSHERICK Estrada sure has fared well and landed on his feet after being cut by University of Santo Tomas.

Enrolled in Espana in 2019 but failing to make Team A of the Growling Tigers, the 6-foot guard returned to St. Clare and got the break he needed, not only helping the Saints complete the five-peat but also winning the NAASCU MVP and Rookie of the Year honors.

"Doon ko ulit nakuha yung kumpyansa ko," he quipped.

Who would have thought that months later, Estrada will gain a measure of revenge as he steered Adalem Construction-St. Clare to the semifinals of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Builders Warehouse-UST's expense.

The 20-year-old insisted that there's no hard feelings and his 20-point, five-rebound, and three-assist performance for the Saints on Wednesday was all business.

"Nag-ensayo lang kami ng maayos. Sinunod lang namin yung mga tinuro ni coach at binigay lang namin yung best namin. Nag-usap kami as a team at nagtulungan para makuha yung panalo," he said after his side's 90-87 escape.

Johnsherick Estrada and the Saints advance. PHOTO: PBA Images

His coach Jinino Manansala, though, is glad to see Estrada make a name for himself in this stage as it proves that opportunity comes to those who seek it.

"Mabait yung bata eh. Kahit na-cut siya, sabi ko lang sa kanya tulungan lang tayo at darating din yung break mo. Dumating naman pagbalik niya sa St. Clare," he said.

Despite Estrada's exceptional performance, Manansala refuses to be content as he expects bigger things from the 20-year-old Pangasinense all the more with Adalem-St. Clare drawing no. 2 EcoOil-La Salle in the semis.

"He still has a long way to go. Marami pa siyang dapat matutunan kaya ngayong Final Four dapat ibigay niya yung best niya," he said.

