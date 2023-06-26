Champ La Salle sets sights on PBA D-League-UAAP double

ECOOIL-DE La Salle completed a successful defense of its PBA D- League championship on Monday following a sweep of Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda in the best-of-three finals.

Now, the Green Archers hope the ghost of the past won't haunt them.

Coach Gian Nazario recalled how the school also won the championship last year against Marinerong Pilipino, but failed to translate the success into a UAAP men's basketball championship.

"Nung kinamayan ko si coach Topex (Robinson) in the last 20 seconds, sabi ko hindi pa tayo tapos," said Nazario following the 89-74 win over the Red Lions in Game 2.

"It didn't any give us good luck last year. So again, the championship is there pero hindi naman yan yung end goal namin"

Coming off a D-League championship last year, the Green Archers struggled in the UAAP Season. 85 where they failed to even reach the Final Four.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nazario said hopefully, the school won't underachieve again come the new collegiate season.

"Coach Topex always mentioned about our North Star. And our North Star is the UAAP. Hindi ito talaga yung plano namin," he said.

PHOTO: pba images

But Kevin Quiambao was all business for La Salle, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds while going 6-of-12 from three-point range on the way to being adjudged league MVP.

Watch Now

Eva Nellie also had big game against his former team with 16 points including nine in the second half where he teamed up with Quiambao to help La Salle pull away for good following a tight first half.

The scores

EcoOil-La Salle (89) - Quiambao 26, Nelle 16, Nonoy 14, M. Philips 12, Austria 6, Escandor 6, David 4, Goliena 4, B. Philips 1, Cortez 0, Abadam 0, Nwankwo 0, David 0.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda (74) - Andrada 15, Cuntapay 12, Payosing 12, Gallego 9, Cortez 8, Alfaro 8, Puno 4, Tagle 2, Visser 2, Royo 2, Allonso 0, Jopia 0.

Quarterscores: 27-20; 43-42; 70-58; 89-74.