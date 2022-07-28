CEU stuns Letran to boost D-League playoff chances

CENTRO Escolar University pulled off an 81-75 upset of Wangs Basketball @26-Letran to inch closer to a playoff spot in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup on Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Franz Diaz led the Scorpions with 22 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with seven rebounds and two steals, while Jerome Santos unfurled 14 points, four assists, and three boards in the shocker.

Nigerian center Victor Balogun also played big for CEU with 13 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and two steals to boost its hopes of making it through to the final six.

"Malaking bagay talaga itong panalo. In-expect namin talaga tambakan kami pero we adjusted at yung players ayaw patalo," said coach Chico Manabat as the Scorpions improved their record to 3-3.

From 56-all at the 1:19 mark of the third quarter, the Scorpions held the Knights scoreless as they strung 16 straight points bridging the final two frames to erect a 72-56 lead with 4:02 to play.

Brent Paraiso and Fran Yu tried to will Wangs-Letran back in the game, cutting the lead down to just four, 79-75, in the last 19.4 seconds but Diaz canned the necessary freebies late to help CEU escape with the W.

It was the second straight defeat for the Knights for a 3-2 card.

Paraiso led Wangs-Letran with 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc, on top of seven rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

The scores:

CEU 81 - Diaz 22, Santos 14, Balogun 13, Santiago 9, Ferrer 8, Ancheta 8, Cabotaje 3, Tolentino 2, Bernabe 2, Borromeo 0, Enrile 0, Malicana 0.

Wangs-Letran 75 - Paraiso 20, Reyson 14, Yu 11, Caralipio 9, Sangalang 7, Bataller 7, Tolentino 3, Javillonar 2, Ariar 2, Go 0, Guarino 0.

Quarterscores: 12-16; 37-37; 63-56; 81-75.

