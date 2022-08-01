CEU books D-League playoff spot with win over Marinero

CENTRO Escolar University defeated Marinerong Pilipino, 84-77, on Monday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Jerome Santos had 25 points, 18 coming in the second half, shooting 3 for 6 from deep, to go with nine rebounds and two steals as the Scorpions booked a playoff spot with their second straight win.

Lenard Santiago chipped in 13 points, five boards, and two steals, Ronrei Tolentino came off the bench for his eight points and 11 rebounds, and Victor Balogun got eight points, eight boards, and two blocks as CEU finished the elimination at 4-3.

"Beyond my expectations itong lahat. Di ko pa na-imagine sa young team namin na makapasok sa playoffs pero lahat ng ito, pinagtulung-tulungan ng players at tinrabaho nila itong lahat," said coach Chico Manabat.

Coach Chico Manabat guides the Scorpions to their fourth win in seven games. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Scorpions survived a fourth quarter barrage from the Skippers after seeing their 66-50 lead entering the fourth quarter sliced to just one, 72-71, with 4:49 left to play.

CEU turned to Santiago and Balogun as it responded with a 10-0 spurt of its own to restore order at 82-71 with 3:05 on the clock before holding strong on defense to deny Marinerong Pilipino's late rally.

It was a painful second straight loss for the Skippers which once again missed out on the opportunity to clinch a top two spot which comes with an outright semifinal berth.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Adrian Nocum topped Marinerong Pilipino with 18 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, as well as seven rebounds and two assists.

Warren Bonifacio and Arvin Gamboa both had 13, as Jollo Go returned to the Skippers with 12 points but shot 3-of-12 from the field as they fell to a 4-3 card.

Continue reading below ↓

Marinerong Pilipino sorely missed the presence of Juan Gomez de Liano, who was under the weather and was not deployed in the game.

The scores:

CEU 84 - Santos 25, Santiago 13, Diaz 8, Balogun 8, Tolentino 8, Ancheta 6, Ferrer 5, Borromeo 5, Bernabe 4, Malicana 2, Reyes 0, Enrile 0, Cabotaje 0.

Marinerong Pilpino 77 - Nocum 18, Bonifacio 13, Gamboa 13, Go 12, Carino 9, Garcia 5, Pido 3, Agustin 2, Bonsubre 2, Hernandez 0.

Quarterscores: 27-26; 45-38; 66-50; 84-77.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.