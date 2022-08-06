Jollo Go hoping he played well enough for Blackwater to get another callup

JOLLO Go believes that he has proven himself enough in two games with Blackwater to merit another callup to the PBA.

"Kinausap ako ni coach Ariel [Vanguardia] at sabi lang niya for last conference na maglalaro. Pero sabi din niya, depende sa ipapakita ko if ma-convince ko yung management, 'yung mga bosses nila if mae-extend ako," he said.

"Pero sa alam ko, I think may chance naman ata ako ma-extend."

The 5-foot-10 guard made the most of the one-month deal with the Bossing, averaging 5.0 points, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in his 11 minutes on the floor, including an eight-point showing in the quarterfinals.

Blackwater, however, bowed out of the playoffs early and lost to top-seed San Miguel, 123-93.

Go was left craving for more as he hopes to soon show more in the PBA.

The former La Salle guard returned to D-League to help Marinerong Pilipino in the bid for the Aspirants' Cup crown.

Continue reading below ↓

"Syempre hanggang walang final na nakaka-sign ako, sabi ko focus muna ako rito kasi syempre, nag-start ako rito and ayoko naman silang basta-basta na lang iwan," he said after lighting up for 17 points from three treys as the Skippers beat Centro Escolar University, 75-66, to advance to the semifinals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Go said the brief stint with Blackwater reenergized him.

"Sobrang nakaka-boost ng confidence kasi syempre usually pag hindi ka maka-sign as free agent, mada-down ka."

"Pero maraming nagsasabi sa akin na kailangan I'll just keep my head up and noong nabigyan ako ng chance maglaro dito, yun na lang sabi ko sa sarili ko, na wala namang mawawala kung ibibigay ko yung best ko dito," he furthered. "Thankfully, thank you kay coach Ariel tsaka kay Lord na nakita nila ako at nabigyan nila ako ng chance."

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Go, coupled with the efforts of Juan Gomez de Liano and young guns Arvin Gamboa and Adrian Nocum, set the Skippers up to a semifinals date against top-seed Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, with the series beginning next Friday.

Go is confident that Marinerong Pilipino has what it takes to win it all as the franchise remains in search for its first crown in the developmental ranks.

"Tingin ko naman, maganda na yung chance namin kasi kumpleto na kami and healthy kami lahat. And syempre habang tumatagal yung league, mas nagje-jell yung team. Siguro every game, kailangan lang namin mag-focus na dumepensa as a team and maglaro as a team on offense," he said.

As for his own status, Go said that he's really not closing any doors and is just thankful for how both the Blackwater and Marinerong Pilipino brass have worked on his situation.

"Once maka-sign ako sa Blackwater, then siguro yun na nga. Alam naman nila coach Yong [Garcia] din na syempre, I'll take it," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.