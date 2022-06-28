Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jun 28
    Basketball

    Cyrus Baguio comes out of retirement, makes solid MPBL debut with Valenzuela

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Cyrus Baguio helps lift Valenzuela to its fourth win in six games.
    PHOTO: MPBL

    CYRUS Baguio quietly came out of retirement and is now playing for Valenzuela City in the MPBL.

    The 41-year-old wingman made his debut for the team last week in an 87-78 win over Caloocan or more than a year since retiring from the PBA.

    See Fajardo vows to hit more 3s after making his first for the season

    His agent Danny Espiritu said he hasn’t talked to Baguio yet about his decision to play again, but he’s aware of the three-time PBA champion's comeback with Valenzuela.

    In his first competitive game since 2019, Baguio scored seven points behind a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from the field to help his side improve to a 4-2 record for sixth place out of the 21-team standings.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Baguio's arrival gives Valenzuela another top offensive option behind Ronjay Buenafe, Patrick Cabahug, and Andre Armenion.

      A native of Iligan City, Baguio played 16 seasons in the PBA for teams such as Red Bull, Burger King, Barangay Ginebra, Alaska, Phoenix, and NLEX.

      Continue reading below ↓

      The 11-time All-Star and one-time Finals MVP averaged 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Cyrus Baguio helps lift Valenzuela to its fourth win in six games.
      PHOTO: MPBL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again