Cyrus Baguio comes out of retirement, makes solid MPBL debut with Valenzuela

CYRUS Baguio quietly came out of retirement and is now playing for Valenzuela City in the MPBL.

The 41-year-old wingman made his debut for the team last week in an 87-78 win over Caloocan or more than a year since retiring from the PBA.

His agent Danny Espiritu said he hasn’t talked to Baguio yet about his decision to play again, but he’s aware of the three-time PBA champion's comeback with Valenzuela.

In his first competitive game since 2019, Baguio scored seven points behind a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from the field to help his side improve to a 4-2 record for sixth place out of the 21-team standings.

Baguio's arrival gives Valenzuela another top offensive option behind Ronjay Buenafe, Patrick Cabahug, and Andre Armenion.

A native of Iligan City, Baguio played 16 seasons in the PBA for teams such as Red Bull, Burger King, Barangay Ginebra, Alaska, Phoenix, and NLEX.

The 11-time All-Star and one-time Finals MVP averaged 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league.

