Chester Tolomia catches fire as Judiciary zeroes in on semis berth

FORMER PBA player Chester Tolomia continued to impress, matching his season-best 35 points as Judiciary clobbered PNP, 85-58, to boost its bid for an outright semifinal berth in the 9th UNTV Cup at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

Still sharp and deadly at 43, Tolomia presided over Judiciary’s fiery start as the Magis surprisingly won convincingly over a PNP side to improve their record to 5-2.

Tolomia, who also scored 35 in the team’s 70-60 win over the NHA Home Masters almost two weeks ago, also had four assists, two rebounds and an assist in the tournament held for public servants.

The Magis, who also got 13 and 11 points from Erick Dionisio and Frederick Salamat, respectively, need only to win once in their last two games to advance outright to the semis of the event offering P3 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

Three-time champion AFP continued its recovery from a slow start, this time downing Senate, 89-73, to create a three-way tie for second to fourth places with the Home Masters and their victims at 4-2.

Not to be left out was GSIS, which stunned defending champion DENR, 89-73. The win enabled the Furies to draw level with the Responders and their victims for 5th to 7th places at 4-3.

Four players scored in double figures for the AFP Cavaliers with Darwin Cordero completing a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds while Jonathan Pareño and Rene Banzali combining for 46 points.

