Niel Tolentino, JC Macalalag, Collin Dimaculangan head field in 1-on-1 tourney

AFTER Prince and King, who will be the next to take the throne?



Fourteen players dispute the crown in the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt.



Arellano's Niel Tolentino, La Salle's JC Macalalag, and Collin Dimaculangan of University of the Philippines lead the tough field as they fight for the P20,000 cash prize in one of the sidelights in the return of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.



Jamba Garing of the University of Santo Tomas is also out for redemption after finishing as runner-up in 2019.

Completing the field are Ivan Maata of Adamson, JP Boral of Perpetual, Brianne Angeles of EAC, Pei Tomas of UE, Jimwell Torion Jr. of San Beda, Aeron Bagunu of FEU, Patrick Gloria of NU, Dilcer Gaviola of Letran, Regz Gabat of San Sebastian, and Jonathan Daileg of Lyceum.

St. Benilde's Prince Carlos ruled the inaugural staging of the event back in 2018, while Letran's King Caralipio claimed the throne in 2019.



"It's a great test of skills for these players. We see it as a big confidence booster for them as it will help them once they play for their team in the five-on-five game," said tournament director Bennett Palad, himself a former one-on-one champion in the UAAP back in his heyday.

