Two TNT players who caught the eye of Chiba Jets' veteran coach

THE Chiba Jets flew out of the country on Thursday, but at least two TNT players left a lasting impression on American head coach John Patrick.

The veteran internationalist singled out Jaydee Tungcab and Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Calvin Oftana as the two Tropang Giga players who impressed him the most in the two games the Jets played against TNT in the EASL Home and Away Season.

Tungcab was with the Tropang Giga in their first encounter against the Jets in Japan in a 93-75 loss three weeks ago, but didn’t see action.

Oftana on the other hand, was on a personal break back then after coming off a stint with the Philippine men’s team that reclaimed the basketball gold medal during the 19th Asian Games.

When the two finally got to play Wednesday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, the Chiba coach clearly took notice.

“No. 11 (Tungcab), I don’t know about him, but he came out firing and scoring as well,” said Patrick of the 24-year-old Tungcab.

The sophomore forward was the second leading scorer for the Tropang Giga behind the 22 of import Quincy Miller in a 75-66 loss on All Saints Day.

He scored all of his output in the first half which he spiked by two three pointers that prevented the Jets from pulling away for good and kept TNT afloat.

And Oftana?

“No. 8, he didn’t play last game, but I knew about him,” he said of the former NCAA MVP out of San Beda. “He was impressive as well.”

Playing his first game for TNT since the Asiad, Oftana struggled with his shooting, going 4-of-11 from the field (36 percent) to finish with eight points, though he added eight rebounds.

The Tropang Giga won’t be crossing paths again with the Jets, but certainly Oftana and Tungcab had the eyes of the 55-year-old Patrick, who once played for legendary coach John Wooten of DeMatha Catholic High School.

