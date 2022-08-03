FEU scores back-to-back victories, keeps San Beda winless

FAR Eastern University made it back-to-back wins in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, repulsing San Beda, 82-73, on Wednesday in San Juan.

Bryan Sajonia poured 16 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists off the bench, while Royce Alforque got 15 points, five boards, and five dimes to level the Tamaraws' standing to 2-2.

Xyrus Torres shot 3-of-9 from deep and wound up with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals, as Ximone Sandagon got 10 points and three rebounds in the win.

"The guys really stayed consistent and are now believing in what we're trying to do. This win's going to give us confidence," said coach Olsen Racela.

FEU saw its 11-point lead, 69-58, sliced down to just two, 69-67, after a JB Bahio drive with 5:33 left, but Sajonia and Alforque conspired in denying San Beda's belated run to restore order and retake a nine-point spread, 79-70, with 1:48 to play.

Yukien Andrada powered San Beda with 15 points, six rebounds, and three steals, as Bahio and Justine Sanchez got 14 each.

The Red Lions, however, slid down to 0-2 in Group B. With reports from Jethro Castillo

The scores:

FEU 82 - Sajonia 16, Alforque 15, Torres 11, Sandagon 10, Sleat 9, Songcuya 5, Bagunu 5, Tempra 4, Ona 4, Guibao 3, Dulatre 0, Gravera 0, Montemayor 0.

San Beda 73 - Andrada 15, Bahio 14, Sanchez 14, Cortez 11, Kwekuteye 8, Cuntapay 6, Ynot 3, Visser 2, Gallego 0, Jopia 0, Alfaro 0, Alloso 0, Llanera 0.

Quarterscores: 23-22; 39-37; 63-56; 82-73.

