Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 27
    Basketball

    Jordan Heading checked as Taichung semis heads to decider

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Jordan Heading
    Jordan Heading missed five of his seven triples.

    JORDAN Heading and the Taichung Wagor Suns could not close out their semifinal series, losing to New Taipei CTBC DEA, 118-96, Thursday in the T1 League at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

    Jordan Heading Taiwan news

    The Fil-Aussie sniper was held to just eight points on 2-of-7 clip from deep, to go with four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in the Game Two defeat.

    Palestinian star Sani Sakakini did his best in the potential closeout with 25 points, 14 boards, and six assists, while Anthony Tucker got 18 points, six rebounds, and five dimes.

    Taichung took Game One two nights back with a 102-96 escape.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The series now heads to a Game Three on Saturday back on the Suns' home floor at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

      Marlon Johnson did his best to keep New Taipei alive with 31 points, 17 rebounds, five steals, and two assists, while Abassi and Lin Ping-sheng both had 20 in the equalizer to the best-of-three semis.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jordan Heading missed five of his seven triples.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again