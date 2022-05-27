Jordan Heading checked as Taichung semis heads to decider

JORDAN Heading and the Taichung Wagor Suns could not close out their semifinal series, losing to New Taipei CTBC DEA, 118-96, Thursday in the T1 League at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie sniper was held to just eight points on 2-of-7 clip from deep, to go with four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in the Game Two defeat.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini did his best in the potential closeout with 25 points, 14 boards, and six assists, while Anthony Tucker got 18 points, six rebounds, and five dimes.

Taichung took Game One two nights back with a 102-96 escape.

The series now heads to a Game Three on Saturday back on the Suns' home floor at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Marlon Johnson did his best to keep New Taipei alive with 31 points, 17 rebounds, five steals, and two assists, while Abassi and Lin Ping-sheng both had 20 in the equalizer to the best-of-three semis.

