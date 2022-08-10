Blackwater to play tuneups vs Asvel-Lyon, Dragons as Dubai meet cancelled

BLACKWATER will no longer participate in a tournament in Dubai following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the emirate.

Assistant team manager Jacob Munez said the International Basketball Championship has been cancelled by organizers on its supposed playdate from August 20 to 27 due to the rising COVID cases.

“Booked na yung tickets. But at the last minute, the tournament had to be postponed. But we understand naman,” said the Blackwater official.

The Bossing were to represent the PBA in the meet that features club teams from the Middle East and sanctioned by the UAE Basketball Federation.

It was to serve as part of the team’s preparation for the coming Commissioner’s Cup.

But its postponement had the Bossing setting their sights instead on playing in the 75 League Basketball Exhibition where they will play visiting multi-titled French team Asvel-Lyon on Sept. 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Also part of the five-day event are the NLEX Road Warriors and the Bay Area Dragons.

The team, according to owner Dioceldo Sy, is also set to play a two-game tune-up against the Dragons on August 13 and August 17, respectively.

“On the 13th, we will be playing all-Filipino, and on the 17th we will be playing with our import to see how everything goes,” said Sy during the press launch of the 75 League on Wednesday at the Monet Ballroom 3 of Novotel Manila.

“It’s a fair share for all of us to play against a new team with a 7-foot-5 and 6-foot-11 (players),” said Sy, referring to Chinese mammoth Liu Chuanxing and Hong Kong player Duncan Reid.

“I would say Big Liu will be the next Yao Ming,” the Blackwater team owner added. “At least we’ll have a chance at playing against big guys which we never get to experience.”

Blackwater is set to parade Cameron Krutwig as import in the mid-season conference.

