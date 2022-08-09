Blackwater taps Cameron Krutwig as import for Commissioner's Cup

BLACKWATER has enlisted 6-foot-9 Cameron Krutwig as import for the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Krutwig, 23, played for the Telenet Giants Antwerp in the Pro Basketball League in Belgium the past two years.

But he gained attention during his stint with Loyola Chicago after helping the Ramblers reach the NCAA Final Four during the 2017-18 season.

Krutwig will have his initial test with the Bossing when he reinforces them in the International Basketball Championship in Dubai from Aug. 20 to 27.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.