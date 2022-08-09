Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Blackwater taps Cameron Krutwig as import for Commissioner's Cup

    by Gerry Ramos
    Cameron Krutwig
    BLACKWATER has enlisted 6-foot-9 Cameron Krutwig as import for the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

    Krutwig, 23, played for the Telenet Giants Antwerp in the Pro Basketball League in Belgium the past two years.

    But he gained attention during his stint with Loyola Chicago after helping the Ramblers reach the NCAA Final Four during the 2017-18 season.

    Krutwig will have his initial test with the Bossing when he reinforces them in the International Basketball Championship in Dubai from Aug. 20 to 27.

