Blue Eagles, Bulldogs turn back foes to earn semis berths in PinoyLiga

ATENEO and National University punched semifinal tickets in the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup after disposing their respective foes in Friday’s quarterfinals at the Enderun Colleges gym in Taguig.

Gilas Pilipinas big man Mason Amos starred for the Blue Eagles with 13 points as they turned back Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 74-58.

The Bulldogs on the other hand, got a combined 22 points from Jake Figueroa and Kenshin Padrones to pull of 76-61 victory over College of St. Benilde.

Both Ateneo and NU now await their respective foes in Tuesday’s Final Four of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

San Beda and Mapua earlier forced separate do-or-die encounters for the two remaining semis berths after beating University of the Philippines and Emilio Aguinaldo College, respectively.

Ricky Calimag erupted for 41 points as he torched his former team in the Red Lions’ 84-81 win over the Fighting Maroons.

Adrian Nocum, Christopher Recto, and Clint Escamis each scored 12 points as the Cardinals scored an 88-71 rout of the Generals in their own quarterfinals pairing.

San Beda and UP dispute a place in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Activate Hoop Arena inside the Sparta Compound Pioneer in Mandaluyong City, shortly after the Mapua-EAC tussle set at 1 p.m.

The Final Four is on Tuesday at the Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas City.