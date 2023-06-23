Calimag drops 41 against former team UP as San Beda forces decider

RC CALIMAG showed out against his former team on Friday as he went for a tournament-high 41 points to help the San Beda Red Lions defeat the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 84-81, and force a rubber match in their Pinoyliga Cup quarterfinals.

RC Calimag haunts former team

The former Fighting Maroon scored 22 points in the first quarter alone. Overall, Calimag shot an efficient 60% from the field (15/25 FG) and 41.6% (5/12 FG) from three.

San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta said: “I actually said to him before the game, relax lang siya, because it’s his first game against UP. He said that he was calm and just treated it like a normal game. Nothing special, not his revenge game. But alam naman natin na given the opportunity, he can really score.”

Calimag and Aljay Alloso missed important free throws that would have sealed the game in their team’s favor. Fortunately, a solid defensive stand during the last possession saw the Mendiola-based squad live to fight another game.

Bryan Sajonia tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals for the Red Lions. Alloso chipped in 16 markers of his own.

Rookie center Sean Alter led the way for UP with 13 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. Guard Ernest Felicilda followed suit with an overall performance of 12 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

The scores:

SBU 84 - RC Calimag 41, Alloso 16, Sajonia 16, Richi Calimag 3, Peregrina 3, Jalbuena 3, Lina 2, Teruel 0

UP 81 - Alter 13, Abadiano 12, Felicilda 12, Alarcon 11, Briones 10, Hubilla 10, Torculas 7, Stevens 3, Pablo 3, Gagate 0, Torres 0

Quarterscores: 27-27, 52-47, 76-72, 84-81