Ateneo, UP, Adamson, UE seeing action in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup

DEFENDING UAAP champion Ateneo leads participating teams as the spotlight once again shines on college teams with the staging of the 2023 edition of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup starting in May.

The Blue Eagles reclaimed the UAAP championship last year during the Season 85 men’s basketball tournament by beating the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons 2-1 in the best-of-three showdown.

This year, Ateneo is gearing up early in hopes of a return trip to the finals as it shoots for back-to-back titles.

Aside from Ateneo, also joining is UP, which is fielding its Team A and Team B in the tournament, Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup defending champion University of the East, and Adamson University.

From the NCAA, already confirmed to join are San Beda, San Sebastian, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Lyceum.

Collegiate Cup organizers are still in talks with the management and coaching staff of NCAA three-peat champion Letran.

PinoyLiga chief Benny Benitez said that there awaiting confirmation of more teams.

“We still have a few weeks to go before we start," said Benitez, adding that the PinoyLiga software is gaining traction as fans see profile, game and career statistics and update on their favorite players.

"We’re pretty confident that there will be some more schools that will join the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup,” he said