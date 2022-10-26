Aquino talks SEAG three-peat as Jack Animam rejoins Gilas Women

PAT Aquino couldn't hide his glee with Gilas Pilipinas Women welcoming back Jack Animam.

"If you could see my smile, sobrang happy that she's back," he said. "It's not just for me but the whole team is happy to have her back."

Aquino wouldn't deny that he and the rest of the national team have missed the presence of the Bulakenya center as she turned pro in Serbia and recovered from her ACL injury.

"Definitely, a lot of work to do for her. Hopefully, there's gonna be good trainings coming to next year's tournaments," he said.

Although there are offers for Animam in Serbia and Israel, the 6-foot-2 banger told Aquino that serving the national team is her top priority.

She looks to make her Gilas Women return in May in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia where the Philippines is looking to win its third straight gold medal.

"Sana wala lang mangyari sa availability. Priority niya kasi yung national team for us," said Aquino.

Jack Animam is back training with Pat Aquino and the Philippine women's basketball team.

"That's what we talked about, na it's gonna be her priority, national team first before whatever team you have. The good thing is yung commitment niya sa national team is there pa rin. It's a great honor to have her back and coaching her again."

Though Animam wasn't present in Hanoi for Gilas Women's second straight gold medal, Aquino is hopeful that she could contribute in this three-peat drive.

Since Malaysia won six consecutive gold medals in the women's tournament from 1977 to 1987, no nation has won three straight golds in the biennial meet — and it's a goal that Aquino and the rest of the girls are determined to accomplish next year.

"Hopefully, we'll be the first ones to do that," he said.

