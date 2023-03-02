Anyang KGC coach pins big expectations on Rhenz Abando

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – Anyang KGC coach Kim Sang Shik is very high on Rhenz Abando, saying the Filipino import will play a major role in the campaign of the ballclub in the Korean Basketball League and the East Asia Super League.

Kim said he expects Abando to play well moving forward after missing a couple of games for Anyang KGC in the KBL due to an injury. Anyang KGC is currently leading the league with a 34-12 win-loss record.

“The beginning of the KBL, Abando had an injury. He couldn’t start the season. When he came back to the season, he is doing a great job,” said Kim through an interpreter after Anyang defeated Taipei Fubon Braves in the EASL Champions Week.

"He is adjusting to the league. He is doing a great job scoring the ball and rebound. That’s his strength and he will get better."

Abando took advantage of his playing time in 19 minutes of play in his EASL debut, scoring 11 points and contributing four rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Anyang KGC will look to book a spot in the final when they face Philippine side San Miguel on Saturday in Okinawa.

One knock about Abando’s performance, however, was that he shot 5-of-13 from the field. But Kim expects Abando to play better against the Beermen.

“Rhenz Abando will play better than today,” said Abando.