Abando, Anyang open EASL campaign with romp over Taiwan's Braves

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – Rhenz Abando had 11 points, four rebounds, and two steals as Korean side Anyang KGC defeated Taipei Fubon Braves, 94-69, on Tuesday in the opening game of the 2023 East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week at the Nikkan Arena.

The Filipino import played the entire fourth quarter with the result of the contest already settled as Anyang KGC picked up its first win in Group A. He shot 5-of-13 from the field, hitting one three-pointer.

Omari Spellman tallied 22 points and seven rebounds, Daryl Monroe added 21 points and 21 rebounds, while Bae Byungjun had 14 points for Anyang, which led by as many as 27 in the wire-to-wire contest.

Anyang is now set to face San Miguel on Saturday in Okinawa as it looks to book a place in the final.

Ihor Zaytsev had 20 points, while former PBA import Mike Singletary had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Braves.