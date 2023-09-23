Andy Gemao works out with Klay Thompson ahead of US high school tryouts

ANDY Gemao's road to the American basketball scene just got a golden touch from four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

Gemao, the NCAA Season 98 juniors' Finals MVP for the Letran Squires, shared his special workout experience with the Golden State talisman on Instagram.

PHOTO: Andy Gemao (@andygemao) | Instagram

Thompson recently made his first Manila trip with Warriors teammate Kevon Looney for sports brand Anta's Asia Tour, in which they conducted a basketball camp and exhibition, visited Manny Pacquiao, received artworks from local artists, and was welcomed to an intimate Filipino dinner hosted by Esquire Philippines.

Andy Gemao's 'next big break' awaits

The next month will be pivotal for Gemao as Nike Elite high school Veritas Academy National Prep in Malibu, California may be granted a two-year scholarship, should he pass the team's series of assessments.

With a two-year commitment to Letran also in place, Squires tactician Allen Ricardo remains fully supportive of Gemao's career and reassures the 17-year-old prodigy that he is welcome to return to Intramuros.

“Kung maganda magiging ang pag-uusap at talagang nakikita namin na talagang matututukan, why not? Kung madi-division I si Andy, at mas hihinog pa dun, hindi natin masabi, baka ito si Andy Gemao yung pinaka-pure Pinoy na can go to NBA,” said Ricardo in a previous interview.

