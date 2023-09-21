Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Andy Gemao has a month to prove he deserves spot on US high school team

    Squires coach says high-flyer only on leave from Letran for now
    by Karlo Sacamos
    Just now
    Andy Gemao Letran
    PHOTO: NCAA Philippines/GMA Sports

    ANDY Gemao will have one month to prove he deserves to play in a United States high school team.

    Letran juniors coach Allen Ricardo confirmed Gemao is trying out for Veritas Academy National Prep, a Nike Elite high school in California after Tiebreaker Times broke the news of the Squires high-flyer’s bid in the US.

    Andy Gemao trying out for US high school team

    The NCAA Season 98 Juniors Finals MVP is leaving for the US on Thursday night, according to Ricardo.

    “Assessment for a month, then let’s check the update,” Ricardo said.

    Gemao had committed to the Squires for the next two years, culminating in the league's 100th season, but this US chance is too good to pass up.

    The rare opportunity comes after the 17-year-old 6-foot guard from Iligan turned the NCAA juniors division into his personal playground, averaging 18.5 points, 6.9 boards, and 2.8 assists as he led the Squires to their first championship in over two decades.

    Andy Gemao Letran vs Benilde NCAA juniors finals

    Ricardo said Gemao is only on leave of absence from Letran, leaving a window open for him to return to Intramuros if his US plan doesn’t pan out.

      But Ricardo has long rooted for Gemao to make it big in America.

      “Kung maganda magiging ang pag-uusap at talagang nakikita namin na talagang matututukan, why not? Kung madi-division I si Andy, at mas hihinog pa dun, hindi natin masabi, baka ito si Andy Gemao yung pinaka-pure Pinoy na can go to NBA,” Ricardo said in an earlier interview.

      PHOTO: NCAA Philippines/GMA Sports

