Andy Gemao, Jelomar Rota to take part in Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

LETRAN'S Andy Gemao and Sacred Heart School's Jelomar Rota will take part in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia from June 2 to 5 in the United Arab Emirates.

Knights winger Gemao and Magis Eagles big man Rota join 80 promising high school prospects at this year's BWB Asia camp.

Gemao led Letran's NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball title romp and was hailed Finals MVP.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Meanwhile, Rota took charge of the Magis Eagles' to the 2023 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. championship.

NBA veterans Taj Gibson, Saddiq Bey, Monte Morris, and Rodney McGruder are among the coaches in the camp that will focus on movement efficiency, offensive and defensive skill, and life skills and leadership development sessions.

Since 2001, the NBA's BWB initiative has produced 106 campers who became either NBA or WNBA players after 66 global camps in 31 countries worldwide.

Notable Filipinos who participated in the BWB camp are Gilas big man Kai Sotto and UP Fighting Maroons Harold Alarcon and Jared Bahay.