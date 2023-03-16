Andy Gemao, Letran Squires end NCAA juniors title drought in style

TWENTY-TWO years on, the NCAA juniors crown returns to Intramuros.

Top seed Letran capped a near-perfect season with a 77-61 title-clinching romp over La Salle Greenhills in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball tournament on Thursday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

From a league-best 8-1 record in the prelims, the twice-to-beat Squires only needed one game to dispatch Mapua in the semifinals en route to its first finals trip since 2009 where they dispatched Benilde in two games.

Andy Gemao, a 16-year-old Mythical Five member, was named the Finals MVP after averaging 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists for the Intramuros-based side in the two games.

With offers on the table to play overseas, Gemao — who has three more years of NCAA eligibility left — affirmed his commitment to remain a Squire.

"Nag-commit na po ako para next year. Mag-stay po ako sa Letran," the newly crowned Finals MVP said.

Letran mentor and alumnus Allen Ricardo was also recognized as the league's Coach of the Year during Letran's title coronation.

"Magpapalakas pa rin 'yung mga bata [and] we will continue kung ano 'yung nasimulan namin. Hindi kami hihinto kahit nakuha na namin ['yung title ngayong season]," said Ricardo.