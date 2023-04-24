Almond Vosotros denies any approach to fix games during Thailand stint

ALMOND Vosotros strongly denied any involvement in game-fixing after his name got dragged in a Singapore court case against a businessman over the weekend.

Vosotros on Monday said he is mulling to file charges after a New Straits Times report mentioned him as one of the players offered bribes by Singaporean national Koa Wei Quan to influence games in the PBA and the Thailand Basketball League (TBL).

Vosotros played in the TBL in 2018, but said he doesn’t know Koa and was never approached by anyone to fix games during his stint in Thailand.

“Unang-una nagulat ako. Alam naman ng lahat na naglaro ako sa Thailand. First team ko doon Mono Thew. Pangalawa, PEA,” said Vosotros on Monday during the athletes sendoff for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games where he is a member of the national 3x3 team.

"Pagbukas ng news, nagulat ako kasi honestly, hindi ko ‘yun kilala at hindi ko ‘yun alam," he added.

In the report, Koa allegedly worked with a certain Poh Wei Hao to fix the result of, among others, a game between the PEA basketball club and Hi-Tech to play a total score of 165 points in one of their matches.

The report said Vosotros was offered bribes twice by the accused, but he denied knowing the persons mentioned in the story.

“Hindi ko gagawin talaga ‘yun. Buong career ko, hindi ko gagawin ‘yun. Kilala niyo ako since high school to college hanggang Gilas. Hinding hindi ko gagawin ‘yun, at unang-una, hindi ko ‘yun kilala ‘yung tao na ‘yun,” said Vosotros, who now plays for TNT in the PBA 3x3 league.

Magnolia star Ian Sangalang has also denied his alleged involvement in game-fixing, vowing to file charges against those who implicated him in the issue.

Vosotros said he will do everything to clear his name.

“Lahat gagawin ko against doon sa naninira sa akin,” said Vosotros.

When asked if he will file charges, Vosotros said: “Actually, ‘yung wife ko ang unang nag-react. Kung kailangan natin kumuha ng lawyer, ‘yung mga kakilala mo sa La Salle, I’ll ask help para malinis ang pangalan ko,” said Vosotros.