Alex Cabagnot not part of ownership of Bacolod under MPBL records

ALEX Cabagnot is not listed as team owner of the Bacolod team that will be seeing action in the MPBL Invitational.

A check on the MPBL team rosters showed a Paul Michael San Jose listed as the team owner of the ballclub that will be called as the All-Star Bacolod Ballers.

Former Negros Slashers cager Leo Bat-og is listed as team manager of the side to be coached by Alexander Angeles in the pocket tournament that will run from December 11 to 23.

SPIN.ph learned that former Negros Occidental third district Rep. Albie Benitez also has a prominent role in the squad.

Cabagnot, 38, bared he will take on a role as team owner of the Bacolod team in the MPBL even though he remains an active player of Terrafirma, which acquired him in a trade with San Miguel for Simon Enciso.

That, however, has yet to reflect in the league records, at least for the time being.

Bacolod lineup

The Bacolod roster has Ichie Altamirano, Kimlee Bayquin, JK Casino, Randy Colonia, Jeff Comia, Mark Dela Cruz, Arben Dionson, Nhomer Gonzales, Mark Guillen, Jo Joven, Mark Montuano, John Pastias, Carl Soriano, Kenneth Tulipas, and Kraniel Viloria.

Bacolod is bracketed with Negros, Iloilo, Caloocan, Pasig, and Bacoor in Group A of the Invitational that will serve as a lead-up to the MPBL season of 2022.

