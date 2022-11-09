Adelaide 36ers release import Craig Randall over attitude issues

KAI Sotto will be coming back to a very different Adelaide 36ers squad upon his return to Australia at the conclusion of the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Craig Randall II, the team's high-scoring guard, was released by the club on Tuesday after months of tumult.

"The decision has been made in the best interests of Craig and the club moving forward and for Craig to pursue other opportunities at the highest level," the team wrote in a statement.

Issues involving Randall has been evident with many observing his body language that has seemingly caused a divide to the team during the 36ers' campaign this 2022-23 NBL season.

Coach CJ Bruton, though, said that the American import "always wanted to be here" although there were indeed interest from elsewhere after his sensational performance against the Phoenix Suns in the NBLxNBA games.

"I also knew the ultimate goal when I signed him was to try and give him every chance to be what he wants to be and to get to the NBA," he said.

“We’re here as an organisation to represent our fans, our city. We need to make sure we have a team that’s committed to everything that’s on board from top to bottom."

Randall posted 20.3 points on 40-percent clip from deep, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal in his six games for Adelaide this season.

Bruton, though, remains grateful for his services.

"He had other opportunities to go elsewhere but as it stands he chose to come here and start our season off," he said.

"You saw what he was able to do for us in this franchise already, he is one of the leading scorers and a talented player and I think it’s just best if we part ways at this point in time of the season so that he can go and fulfil his goals and dreams and we can continue on our pathway."

League observers, though, said that the issue has been bubbling up ever since the preseason.

"Ever since the start of preseason, you could see the discontent, the disharmony. Certainly things went really well in the States, but there has been this issue bubbling away," said NBL analyst Liam Santamaria.

"Craig Randall and his ability to handle adversity, he’s arguing with his teammates and his coaching staff and the like and certainly having come off the bench against the Wildcats things bubbled over against the Wildcats and here we are now."