After 3x3 stint, Zamboanga Valientes to join ABL Invitational

THE Zamboanga Valientes will participate in the rebooted Asean Basketball League next year.

The club based in Zamboanga City has been unveiled as the newest team in the league which will tip off on Jan. 2.

See ABL finally set for return in January 2023

Zamboanga previously joined the 2021 ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup behind Juan Gomez de Liano and Reed Juntilla.

Team owner Junnie Navarro is pleased as the Valientes become the first team from the South to represent the country in the ABL, with its home games to be played at Zamboanga City Coliseum.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Zamboanga joins holdovers Singapore Slingers, Saigon Heat, Hong Kong Eastern, Macau Black Bears, and new teams Louvre Surabaya of Indonesia, NS Matrix of Malaysia, and Cooly Bangkok Tigers of Thailand.

ABL is rebooting its operations beginning with the Invitational Tournament Series.

Zamboanga is the fifth club to represent the Philippines in the ABL after the AirAsia Philippine Patriots, San Miguel Beermen, Pilipinas MX3 Kings, and San Miguel Alab Pilipinas.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓