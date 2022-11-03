ABL finally set for return in January 2023

THE Asean Basketball League (ABL) is ready to come back after three years of inactivity.

The league announced that Jan. 2 next year will mark its return starting with the Invitational Tournament Series 2023.

ABL chief operating officer Kuhan Foo is pumped to kickstart the regional league anew.

"After the Covid-19 pandemic put everything to a halt, the return of the ABL is a huge step towards the right direction as we hope to give our fans the sense of normalcy while we continue to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic," he said.

"We are excited to welcome our teams, our players and our fans back in our bid to further foster the growth of basketball across the region."

No teams have been announced yet although the ABL expects teams from tne Southeast Asian region to partake in its activities, with the playoffs and Finals poised to take place in early March.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas were the last Philippine representative in the ABL, with the Jimmy Alapag-mentored team ruling in 2018.

