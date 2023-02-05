Zamboanga defeats Macau on Mario Chalmers' Valientes debut

ZAMBOANGA picked up a victory in Mario Chalmers’ debut as the Valientes beat Macau, 92-82, on Saturday in the Asean Basketball League Invitational at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Chalmers had 19 points and seven assists, lifting the Valientes to their fourth win in nine outings.

The Valientes now share fifth place with the Black Bears in the team standings.

Antonio Hester had 21 points and nine rebounds for Zamboanga. He is set to return to Manila soon to join Magnolia as its new import for the Governors’ Cup.

Mohamed Sesay finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Rudy Lingganay was the top local scorer for the Valientes with 11 points.

The Valientes will play the Bangkok Tigers on Monday for the continuation of the third circuit of the ABL Invitational.