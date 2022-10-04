ABL announces return, but details still hazy

THE Asean Basketball League (ABL) is ready for a relaunch after having its 2020 season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional league posted a short announcement on its Instagram account baring plans of a resumption of its operations after three years of hibernation.

"After almost three years, the world is now getting back onto its feet. Now, we pick up the pieces, get back into training and prepare to showcase the best regional basketball experience for our fans. Yes, we're back!," it wrote.

However, the league has not revealed details on the participating teams or the date of the relaunch.

The ABL announcement came just days after another basketball league based in Asia, the East Asia Basketball League (EASL), cancelled its maiden home-and-away tournament.

The league staged a couple of events in April this year, first with the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup and the ABL Pre-SEA Games Challenge both in Bali.

The ABL targetted to resume its competitions in September this year under a new "centralized competition format" which is a deviation from the traditional home-and-away games - one that ultimately wasn't realized.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas was the last Philippine team to compete in the league, winning the 2018 crown to match the feats achieved by the Philippine Patriots and the San Miguel Beermen.

