Rhenz Abando shows true potential, scores 19 in Anyang KGC win

RHENZ Abando finally flashed his true potential for Anyang KGC as it downed the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps, 90-73, Wednesday in the 2022 KBL Cup at Tongyeong Gymnasium.

The NCAA MVP exploded for 19 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes of action to end his team's campaign in the preseason tournament on a high note.

Abando's solid night was a perfect complement to teammate Omari Spellman's 22 points, six boards, and five assists as the team finished with a 1-1 record in Group C.

Anyang bowed to Changwon LG Sakers on Monday, 89-69, in a game where Abando was held to a single basket.

The Sakers will face Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, starring Filipino import RJ Abarrientos, in the one-game semifinal.

Lena Park powered the Korean Army with 20 points in the loss.

